Cristiano makes World Cup history

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal breaks another record Source: Getty / Matthias Hangst
Published 25 November 2022 at 10:20am
By Casey McCarthy
Source: SBS News
A five-goal thriller between Portugal and Ghana led today's action at the World Cup as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo entered the record books after he netted Portugal's first goal. Switzerland and Brazil also recorded important victories on a day that hosted four matches in Qatar.
