SBS News In Depth

Croatia claim third place, as France and Argetina prepare for battle

SBS News In Depth

Luka Modric of Croatia after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Play-off third place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International stadium

AR-RAYYAN - Luka Modric of Croatia after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Play-off third place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International stadium on December 17, 2022 in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE /ANP/Sipa USA Credit: ANP/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2022 at 1:07pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News

Croatia has claimed third place at the World Cup in Qatar after beating Morocco, two goals to one.

Published 18 December 2022 at 1:07pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian engineers stand on a ladder trying to repair electricity supplies (AAP).jpg

Power outages plague Ukraine during ongoing conflict

Volunteers at St Vincent de Paul in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Giving or helping, your support is needed this season

Carly Bishop (L) and Phoebe Tough (SBS).jpg

New NDIS living options offer potential win-wins

Qatar: FIFA President Infantino gives final press conference in Qatar

FIFA president proclaims 2022 Qatar World Cup to be "best ever"