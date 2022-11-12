SBS News In Depth

Cruise passengers infected with COVID told not to take public transport in Sydney

SBS News In Depth

CARNIVAL AUSTRALIA PRESIDENT PRESSER

President of Carnival Australia Marguerite Fitzgerald addresses the media at Circular Quay where the Coral Princess cruise ship is berthed in Sydney, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. AAP Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2022 at 4:38pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News

About 800 passengers on board the Majestic Princess contracted the virus with the cases starting to appear about halfway through a 12-day voyage around New Zealand.

Published 12 November 2022 at 4:38pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

epaselect UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Russia has withdrawn more than 30,000 troops in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson

APTOPIX South Sudan Climate Flooding

Flooding is exacerbating food shortages in South Sudan

Rio Carnival 2018

Rio de Janeiro's Carnival is approaching - but will it bring Brazil together?

Chimney sweeps are in short supply as Britons turn back to solid fuel fires

As fuel prices soar, chimney sweeps are back in demand