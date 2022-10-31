CSIRO combines tech, research and Indigenous guidance in national koala recovery plan
Australia's national science agency launches new phase in its National Koala Monitoring Program which monitors the national koala population Source: Moment RF / Jamie La/Getty Images
Published 31 October 2022 at 2:58pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Koalas are a national icon to Australia, but the marsupials are often hard to identify in their natural habitat. Scientists have launched a national plan that will involve drone and infrared technology to help preserve the endangered species. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's National Koala Monitoring Program also relies on community involvement and First Nations partnerships.
