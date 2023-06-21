Data points to lack of workplace support for Australian fathers

A man lies sleeping with an infant.

A new report shows there's a lack of workplace support for Australian fathers during and after parental leave, and advocates suggest stigma surrounding men's mental health is hindering new fathers from speaking up when experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety. Mental health agencies say support is available and they're encouraging more men to get help.

