Day of mourning declared after deadly India train crash

India Train Derailment

Rescuers work at the site of a deadly accident in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (AAP) Source: AP / AP

It's being described as India's worst rail accident in recent history: a passenger train derailing before being struck by another train on another track. More than 280 people have been killed and some 900 injured, with officials saying the death toll could rise further.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
