Defence projects - 'a century behind schedule'

A 'Hunter' class warship- Source: AAP / BAE Systems/Cover Images/Cover Images
Published 10 October 2022 at 6:24pm
By Massilia Aili, Naveen Razik
Presented by Massilia Aili
Source: SBS News
The Government will set up a new office in Defence to try to get billions of dollars of delayed programs back on track. Some 28 major defence projects - delivering new vessels, aircraft and technology systems - are nearly a century behind schedule.
