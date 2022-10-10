SBS News In Depth

Defence projects - 'a century behind schedule'

SBS News In Depth

A 'Hunter' class warship

A 'Hunter' class warship- Source: AAP / BAE Systems/Cover Images/Cover Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 6:24pm
By Massilia Aili, Naveen Razik
Presented by Massilia Aili
Source: SBS News

The Government will set up a new office in Defence to try to get billions of dollars of delayed programs back on track. Some 28 major defence projects - delivering new vessels, aircraft and technology systems - are nearly a century behind schedule.

Published 10 October 2022 at 6:24pm
By Massilia Aili, Naveen Razik
Presented by Massilia Aili
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mammadu Bah felt life weigh more heavily on him when his parents split up (SBS).jpg

Survey reveals need for mental health help

On the Money - Housing, Real estate (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Banks reducing borrowing capacity easing house prices

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Everton

Record-breaking Ronaldo scores his 700th goal

Ancient footprints at Formby in the UK (YouTube-CITIZAN).jpg

Ancient footprints reveal surprises