'Difficult' Indigenous elder gets apology over Obama snub
Organisers of Barack Obama’s speaking event have apologised for stopping Aunty Joy Murphy from performing a Welcome to Country in Melbourne. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI
Organisers of a Barack Obama event in Melbourne have apologised to a senior Aboriginal elder after removing her from a Welcome to Country ceremony for the former US president in the hours before the event. An Aboriginal cultural heritage group says the incident should serve as a reminder to engage in meaningful relationships with First Nations people.
