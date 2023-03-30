'Difficult' Indigenous elder gets apology over Obama snub

Organisers of Barack Obama’s speaking event have apologised for stopping Aunty Joy Murphy from performing a Welcome to Country in Melbourne. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI

Organisers of a Barack Obama event in Melbourne have apologised to a senior Aboriginal elder after removing her from a Welcome to Country ceremony for the former US president in the hours before the event. An Aboriginal cultural heritage group says the incident should serve as a reminder to engage in meaningful relationships with First Nations people.

