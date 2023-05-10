Does the federal budget fuel inflation or fail the most vulnerable? Depends who you ask.

JIM CHALMERS POST BUDGET ADDRESS

Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers his post-budget address at the National Press Club in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

As the federal government sets out to sell its second budget, reactions have been mixed to the measures it contains. While community organisations and the Greens say the increases to social welfare payments and cost-of-living relief do not go far enough, the opposition says the budget is inflationary.

