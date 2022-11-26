SBS News In Depth

Drama and intrigue on Day 5 of the World Cup

Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behich (R) during a press conference in Doha.

Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behich (R) during a press conference in Doha. Source: AAP / ABIR SULTAN

Published 26 November 2022 at 12:51pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Groups A and B are delicately poised heading into their final matches next week, after an interesting day of action at the World Cup. Meanwhile, Socceroo fans are eagerly looking forward to their enormous showdown against Tunisia on day six.

