Easy English Bulletin 12 December 2022

The man accused of preparing the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 has been arrested.





All 259 people on board the plane died, as well as 11 people on the ground, in the 1988 attack.





The man, Abu Agila Masud, has been taken into custody two years after officials in the United States announced it would be charging him over the bombing.







Ukraine says it is working very hard to get the power back on, after Russian missile strikes hit some facilities that produce the country's electricity.





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than one-point-five million people in the southern Odesa region are without power after the drone strikes.





He says Odesa is among the regions with the most frequent outages, but workers are doing what they can to restore power.





"Restoration works continue in the south of our country... At this time, it has become possible to partially restore supplies in Odesa and other cities and districts in the region. We are doing everything to reach the maximum number possible in the conditions that developed after the Russian strikes."







Groups who advocate for people renting their homes in Australia say they are very glad the New South Wales Labor party and Coalition is planning to outlaw rent bidding.





Rent bidding is when people interested in a property are asked to pay more than the advertised price, in a process that is like an auction to buy a house.





But Leo Patterson Ross from the Tenants Union says rents are already very expensive and have gone up a lot in the last five years.





He says a ban would make renting less stressful for tenants.





"And so what we really want to see is that process made much more transparent."







Telstra has apologised after accidentally publishing the information of thousands of its customers on the Internet.





The names, phone numbers and addresses of some unlisted customers were published, but the company says it was not deliberate.





Telstra has said sorry, but Associate Professor Toby Murray from the University of Melbourne says that is not enough.





"These are customers who have chosen not to have their name, address or phone number listed and so they're probably vulnerable already. And so I think in that case apologising won't simply be good enough for those customers."







Authorities in Gaza have found a large number of tombs that they say are from the Roman era.





In total, 63 tombs have been found.





Gaza used to be located on ancient trade routes to Egypt, which means historic sites like this are not uncommon.





Researcher Hiyam al-Bitar from Gaza's Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism says French workers have been helping them work out how old everything is.





"A group of about 63 graves were identified, varying between individual graves and collective graves. A tomb was opened and the bones and artifacts in it were examined, and it was confirmed that these graves date back to the Roman period, specifically the second century AD."







Finally, America's space agency has succeeded in bringing back a capsule they sent to the moon.





The Orion capsule came back earlier today, falling into the ocean near Mexico.





NASA says the voyage is a test for future missions where it will send people to the moon.



