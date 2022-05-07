Election campaign enters its final fortnight

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese reacts after delivering a speech at a Tasmanian Labor Party campaign launch on Day 27 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Launceston, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised more than $1.5 million for a Vietnamese community centre during a visit to Western Australia with just two weeks to go until polling day.

By Stephanie Corsetti Tags