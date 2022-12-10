Evening News bulletin 10 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 10 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated a few seconds ago at 5:05pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Medibank improves its security systems, months after a hacking scandal, Japan and Australia boost defence ties while hinting at a future expansion of the AUKUS partnership and a sports journalist dies during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
