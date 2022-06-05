Experts sound alarm over health system strain

Paramedics are seen tending to their ambulance outside St Vincent hospital in Melbourne (AAP)
Published 5 June 2022 at 6:32pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Australian surgeons are sounding the alarm on a growing backlog of elective surgeries, as hospital emergency departments also struggle to cope amid a wave of winter illness. The crisis has prompted several state leaders to boost the number of paramedics and ambulance stations.
