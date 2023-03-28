Experts warn Australia faces another early flu season

Close up of senior Asian woman getting Covid-19 vaccine in arm for Coronavirus immunization by a doctor at hospital. Elderly healthcare and illness prevention concept

Experts say getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself against influenza. Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Despite a significant uptick in flu cases this year already, new research shows that people in Australia are not too concerned about catching the virus. With thousands of cases already recorded so far in 2023, and an earlier influenza season likely, experts are advising Australians to start preparing now.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Israel Politics

Israeli PM Netanyahu forced to delay planned judicial reform

Naturalisation certificate of John Corea (supplied J Song).jpg

Community starters: Korean

PASSPORT OFFICE QUEUES

From 330,000 to 14 million: Latitude Financial hack far worse than first reports

Surfer Lucy Small with Ghanaian surfer girls (Supplied- Maddie Mennings).jpg

Women making waves: A movement for recognition in board sports