Familiar faces join the campaign trail as Scott Morrison avoids journalists' questions

SIMON KENNEDY CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

Former prime minister John Howard speaks at the Liberal party's campaign launch for its candidate in the NSW seat of Bennelong, Simon Kennedy, at the Ryde-Eastwood Leagues Club in Sydney, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AAP Image/Paul Braven) NO ARCHIVING Source: PAUL BRAVEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 April 2022 at 8:34pm
By Sunil Awasthi
With four weeks left until the federal election, campaigning is continuing around Australia. While there was an unusual silence from the two men competing for the job of prime minister, there were many others with plenty to say, including a couple of former politicians.
