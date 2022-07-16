Federal Government restores pandemic leave payments as COVID cases grow

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference following a National Cabinet meeting in Sydney, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Source: PAUL BRAVEN/AAPIMAGE
Published 16 July 2022 at 6:40pm
By Claire Slattery, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The Federal Government has restored its $750 pandemic payments for casual workers, after mounting pressure on the issue in the face of the next COVID wave.
