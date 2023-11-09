Federal government review to scrutinise Optus failure

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT:



Optus customers have now been reconnected but the search for answers to the telco's severe network failure has just begun.





The federal government has called a review into the outage of phone and internet services.





Associate Professor Mark Gregory of RMIT University says an examination of the nationwide blackout of services is critical.





"What we do know today is that the Optus Network is not fit for purpose - and given that it's one of the three network operators in Australia, the number two carrier in the country - that should be a concern for government. It would definitely be a concern for people that use the Optus network and so we really need government to find out what went wrong and to take action so it doesn't happen again."





The network disruption caused chaos for customers and businesses, and crippled health and transport systems reliant on its communication services.





Communications Minister Michele Rowland told the ABC these concerns will be examined within the review.





"It is pleasing to see that it appears the fault has been rectified, that services appear now to be operating, but it's important that we keep a watching brief on this and it's important that this post incident investigation continues."





The outage lasted up to 14 hours before services were restored.





More than 10 million customers had been disconnected and up to 400,000 businesses also affected.





Andrew McKellar, of the Australian Chamber of Commerce, says those affected should be compensated by the telco.





"Yes there should be compensation, I think there here Optus needs to do the right thing, it needs to consider the impact that it’s had on many of those struggling small businesses, there should be compensation. It should be financial and we're urging Optus to do the right thing." ]]





Optus has described the source of the problem as a technical network fault, which resulted in a cascading failure.





The provider's CEO says that is now under thorough investigation.





Professor Gregory says a key question is how the system was able to suffer a complete outage.





"The questions need to be asked as to why there wasn't redundancy and why there wasn't an automated system to fall over to that redundant equipment and systems. You know so there are a number of questions Optus need to answer."





Scrutiny of the network failure has stretched to the halls of federal parliament, with the Greens securing a Senate inquiry into the Optus outage.





Green Senator Sarah Hanson-Young says the move would expect the telco's leadership to face the inquiry to answer questions.





"The ramifications were big but what Australians were really worried about is, what is going to happen next time? We need to make sure this never happens again, that there are protocols, that there is a safety net."





One key impact was that landlines were unable to dial 000.





It's a critical concern that will be independently examined by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.





Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert says those looking to secure compensation should raise their concerns directly with the telco.



