Federal police haven't confirmed any investigation of threats made against Liberal candidate

Members of Community Action for Rainbow Rights hold placards as a protest against Liberal candidate Katherine Deves in Manly, Sydney

Members of Community Action for Rainbow Rights hold placards as a protest against Liberal candidate Katherine Deves in Manly, Sydney Source: BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 25 April 2022 at 7:54pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Shuba Krishnan
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
There's been no confirmation from Australian Federal Police about whether threats made against Liberal candidate Katherine Deves are being investigated after she spoke exclusively to SBS News.
