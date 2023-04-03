Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Fierce leadership': Yunupingu mourned after a lifetime of advocacy for Indigenous rights
Yunupingu is being mourned across Australia. In this photo, he is pictured with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 2022 Garma Festival. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE
Tributes are flowing for land rights pioneer Yunupingu who has died after a long battle with illness. The 74-year-old was a revered Yolngu Elder who dedicated his life to advancing land rights, his culture and improving the lives of his people.
