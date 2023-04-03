'Fierce leadership': Yunupingu mourned after a lifetime of advocacy for Indigenous rights

Yunupingu sits next to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 2022 Garma Festival.

Yunupingu is being mourned across Australia. In this photo, he is pictured with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 2022 Garma Festival. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE

Tributes are flowing for land rights pioneer Yunupingu who has died after a long battle with illness. The 74-year-old was a revered Yolngu Elder who dedicated his life to advancing land rights, his culture and improving the lives of his people.

