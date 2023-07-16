Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
FIFA Women's World Cup - by the numbers
Matildas fans show support during a 'Send Off Match' between Australia and France at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS
There's now just days to go until the Women's World Cup kicks off right here in Australia and across the ditch in New Zealand. This year's edition will be the biggest in the tournament's 32-year history. But compared to the men's competition - it's still very much a tale of two tournaments.
