FIFA World Cup Matchday 11 preview with Mark Bosnich

Mark Bosnich believes Australia has a 'really good chance' of beating Denmark on Matchday 11 of the World Cup. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT

Published 30 November 2022 at 1:33pm, updated an hour ago at 1:36pm
Presented by Amelia Dunn
SBS Football analyst and former Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Bosnich previews to Matchday 11 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He's talking with Amelia Dunn.

