FIFA World Cup Matchday 12 preview with Sarah Walsh

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

Australia's Mitchell Duke controls the ball during the World Cup group D match against Denmark in Qatar Source: AAP / Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

Published 1 December 2022 at 12:00pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS News

SBS Football Analyst and former Matildas player Sarah Walsh reflects on Australia's historic win over Denmark and previews Matchday 12 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. She's talking with Amelia Dunn.

