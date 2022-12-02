FIFA World Cup Matchday 13 preview with Craig Foster

SBS football analyst and former Socceroo Craig Foster Source: SBS News
SBS Football analyst and former Socceroo Craig Foster on Matchday 13 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including how teams from the Asia Pacific are shaking up this year's tournament, plus previews of the big final group stage matches tonight. He's talking with Amelia Dunn.
