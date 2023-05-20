Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
G7 aims to rein in risks from China, while Biden, Albanese sign clean energy pact
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a document signing ceremony on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Source: AP / Susan Walsh
United States President Joe Biden has signalled a major reversal of policy, saying America will support plans to provide Ukraine with advanced fighter jets and train its pilots. Mr Biden told fellow leaders at the G7 Summit, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in Japan. And Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has held bilateral talks with Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit, where they announced an agreement to advance clean energy.
