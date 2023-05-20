G7 aims to rein in risks from China, while Biden, Albanese sign clean energy pact

Japan G7 Summit

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a document signing ceremony on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Source: AP / Susan Walsh

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

United States President Joe Biden has signalled a major reversal of policy, saying America will support plans to provide Ukraine with advanced fighter jets and train its pilots. Mr Biden told fellow leaders at the G7 Summit, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in Japan. And Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has held bilateral talks with Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit, where they announced an agreement to advance clean energy.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FEDERAL BUDGET 2014

Warning about 'side hustles' as tax time approaches

Age Discrimination Commissioner says it's too easy for older people to be abused financially

Lack of action on power of attorney system is 'a disgrace' - Age Discrimination Commissioner

The 'Lost in Space' robot in the Powerhouse Museum Sydney - could he replace your maths teacher (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Mathematicians say artificial intelligence just doesn't add up

Leaders at the G7 summit pose for a group photo after laying wreaths at the cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

Significance of Hiroshima venue not lost on G7 leaders