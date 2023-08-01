Great Barrier Reef remains on UNESCO World Heritage list - but Australia warned to take action

Australia Great Barrier Reef

A school of fish swim above corals on Moore Reef Source: AAP / Sam McNeil/AP

A draft report by UNESCO shows that the Great Barrier Reef will not be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites. While the government hails it as a positive sign, it is only a temporary relief as Australia needs to show progress within six months or the reef may end up in the list.

