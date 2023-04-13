Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Health authorities say vaccination is the best preventive measure after rare tetanus death recorded
An infant receives a routine vaccination at First Georgia Physician Group Paediatrics in Fayetteville. Source: AP / Angie Wang
A rare case of death has occurred in New South Wales after a tetanus infection. It is the first tetanus related death since 1993. Health authorities and experts say vaccination is the best preventive measure.
