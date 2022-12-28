SBS News In Depth

How a decades-old family recipe discovery has kept a chocolate-making tradition alive

Baba Lila handmade chocolates made in the Port Macquarie hinterland Source: SBS News

Published 29 December 2022 at 8:30am
By Sam Dover, Claudia Farhart
About 16 years ago, Tash Topschij was sorting through some old boxes when she stumbled across a handwritten chocolate recipe. It was her mother's - who'd travelled from Russia, to China and Israel, before arriving in Australia. Today, the recipe has found a home on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, where Tash has revived the traditional Russian recipe, using a blend of native Australian ingredients with the traditional Russian recipes to create a sweet sensation in her Port Macquarie community.

