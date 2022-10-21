SBS News In Depth

How did Neanderthal families live? DNA reveals the secrets

SBS News In Depth

Neanderthal man on exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London (Getty)

Neanderthal man at the human evolution exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London. Source: Getty / Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Casey McCarthy
Source: SBS News

Scientists and archaeologists have begun to piece together the mysterious familial dynamics of at least half a dozen Neanderthals. A new study, published in the journal Nature, used the genetic analysis of the Neanderthals found in two Russian caves.

Published 22 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Casey McCarthy
Source: SBS News
How did Neanderthal families live? DNA reveals the secrets.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dean Xu, owner of The Wilkes cafe in Artarmon is struggling to make ends meet (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Business owners are desperate for budget relief

ABS CPI FIGURES STOCK

Treasury reveals likely impact of flooding on federal budget

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

On the Money - fruit, vegetables, food, agriculture.jpg

SBS On the Money: The fruit and vegetable prices set to rise because of floods