'I miss the sun' - open letter from imprisoned Australian journalist

It's the unknown... that's the most frustrating part for Nick Coyle.





Three years ago his partner, Cheng Lei was arrested by the Chinese authorities and accused of espionage.





She's yet to be sentenced.





“She's got enormous strength and courage and deals with her day to day reality as best as anyone could. But I think that prolonged uncertainty and prolonged absence from her children is really, really tough.”





From her jail cell, the business journalist dictated an open letter:





“G'day Aussies, excuse the daggy slang from someone in need of 'ockerism'. This is a love letter to 25 million people and 7 million square kilometres of land, land abundant in nature, beauty and space. I haven't seen a tree in three years. I miss the sun. Most of all, I miss my children.”





The news anchor was arrested, amid tensions between Australia and China, not long after Australia called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and China retaliated with trade tariffs.





“This issue should be resolved, it should be resolved by Cheng Lei not being kept in detention in the way that she has.”





The Prime Minister has been in Tamworth in a barley crop, as China dropped the last restrictions on Australian grain exporters.





Tariffs were removed last week.





This has raised expectations ... Anthony Albanese will accept an invitation to visit Beijing.





He says, if he goes, he'll raise both Ms Cheng's, and writer Yang Hengjun's “Yung Hen-dring's” detention... but their release is not a requirement.





“The worst thing that can happen between nations that have differences is they stop talking. “





Opposition Foreign Affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham says a pathway to Cheng Lei's return should be in place before a diplomatic meeting is agreed to.





“The government needs to be confident it is making real advances and significant advances, before it commits to a visit.”





Another sign of improving relations - Beijing has re-added Australia to a list of group travel destinations.





It's a popular move, not least with Trade Minister Don Farrell





“It is worth about half a billion dollars if you look at 2019 figures. So we want to see those Chinese tourists come back in large numbers.”





An incremental return to normal relations, Boosting hopes two children... now aged 11 and 14... will soon be reunited with their mum.





Nick Coyle again:



