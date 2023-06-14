Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'If you're there and a bomb goes off - you're done for' - Atomic test survivors
First British atomic test, Monte Bello islands, Australia on the 3rd October 1952 Source: AAP / Rights Managed/MARY EVANS
A group of representatives from atomic test survivor communities in Australia have travelled to Canberra to share their experiences. The group is calling on the government to acknowledge and address the harms caused by nuclear weapons testing in Australia during the 1950s and 60s - and to promote the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
