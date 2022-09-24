'Illegal, immoral': Australian foreign minister Penny Wong calls on China to help end Ukraine war
Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong is calling on China to help end the Ukraine war. Ms Wong says the world is looking to China to help end that war, as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
