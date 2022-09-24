SBS News In Depth

'Illegal, immoral': Australian foreign minister Penny Wong calls on China to help end Ukraine war

Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP

Published 24 September 2022 at 5:37pm
Source: SBS News

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong is calling on China to help end the Ukraine war. Ms Wong says the world is looking to China to help end that war, as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

