Indigenous scholarships create new generation of football greats

WC14 SOCCEROOS TRAINING

An Indigenous girl from Borroloola reacts as she observes the Socceroos' training session in Brazil (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 November 2022 at 1:54pm, updated 22 November 2022 at 3:38pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Deborah Groarke
A scholarship program started by Indigenous football great John Moriarty is helping youngsters from remote communities embrace football.

