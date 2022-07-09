Industry calls for increased migration to ease pressure on builders

A general view of properties under construction on the Gold Coast, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Housing Industry Association said new home sales fell by 5.5 per cent in May and further declines are expected as rising interest rates take hold. (AAP Image/Russell Freeman) Source: RUSSELL FREEMAN/AAPIMAGE
Published 9 July 2022 at 5:47pm
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
A spate of insolvencies in the building industry is highlighting the pressures facing the sector.
Published 9 July 2022 at 5:47pm
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
SHARE