Inquiry into unsolved hate crimes gets underway

Senior Counsel Assisting Peter Gray providing a statement during the Special Commission of Inquiry into historical LGBTIQ deaths Source: AAP / PAUL MILAZZO/PR IMAGE
Published 2 November 2022 at 6:12pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
A special commission of inquiry has opened into LGBTIQ+ hate crimes and the unsolved murders of thosre who had their lives cut short. The landmark probe being held in New South Wales is in response to a past wave of anti-gay acts in Sydney and homophobic attitudes causing serious harm.
