Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
INTERVIEW: Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the conflict in the Middle East
Foreign Minister Penny Wong talks to SBS News about the conflict in the Middle East. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the Australian government is continuing to urge Israel to do all that it can to protect civilian lives and comply with international humanitarian law. She says the way the country defends itself matters and has called for restraint. Her comments come after Israeli air strikes on a refugee camp in northern Gaza killed at least 50 Palestinians and a senior Hamas commander. Foreign Minister Wong spoke with Pablo Vinales.
Share