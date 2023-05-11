Is your favourite TV show going off air because of the writers' strike?

The WGA strike, picketers in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, CA

Supporters of the Writer's Guild protest outside Paramount Studios, in Los Angeles Source: Getty / Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times

Some of Australia's favourite TV shows are already off the air as the US Writers' strike takes hold of the production industry in America. Shows like Saturday Night Live, and America's late night comedy shows like 'The Daily Show' and 'Jimy Kimmel Live' - many of which are shown here - have already closed down. And popular drama series like 'Stranger Things' and 'The Rings of Power' are already being affected. And it's not just the entertainment industry that could end up in trouble.

