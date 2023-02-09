Joe Biden hints at second Presidential run

US President Joe Biden's fiery State of the Union address has breathed life into hopes that he may run for a second term in 2024. Recent poll data suggests that the majority of Democrats would prefer an alternative candidate to Mr Biden for next year's election. Meanwhile, Republicans are hoping to escalate criticisms of the incumbent president as they begin to investigate the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

