Kabul mosque blast kills seven, injures 41

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Kabul mosque blast kills seven, injures 41Play00:36SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (566.63KB)Published 24 September 2022 at 8:09amSource: SBS News .Published 24 September 2022 at 8:09amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNSW land tax plan to cover most home salesAFP warning after Optus data cyber attackCashless debit card to become voluntaryYoung boy swept away in floods found dead