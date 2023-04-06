Ken Wyatt quits Liberals over party's opposition to Voice to Parliament

COALITION CABINET SWEARING IN

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt at his swearing-in, 2019 Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The first Aboriginal person to hold the federal Indigenous Australians portfolio, Ken Wyatt, has quit the Liberal Party over its decision to campaign against the Voice to Parliament. It comes as one of the most influential advocates for Indigenous recognition, Noel Pearson, describes the Party's stance as a "Judas betrayal" and condemned Peter Dutton as an "undertaker" trying to bury the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

"Recognition is not a Labor thing. It's not a Liberal thing... It's an Australian thing."

