Kopika turns 7 while in detention with family

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Kopika turns 7 while in detention with familyPlay00:44EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (683.63 KB)Published 12 May 2022 at 7:00amTags .Published 12 May 2022 at 7:00amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNSW Parliament edges towards assisted dying lawsNew Zealand to re-open to the world at the end of July Barnaby Joyce says popularity not necessarily an attribute of good political leadershipA new poll points to electoral defeat for Josh Frydenberg