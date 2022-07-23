SBS News In Depth

Labor calls for apology over 'profoundly disgraceful' election day boat announcement

KAREN ANDREWS PERTH PRESSER

The then Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews speaking to the media during a press conference at Fremantle Harbour in early April 2022. (AAP Image/Trevor Collens) NO ARCHIVING Source: TREVOR COLLENS/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 July 2022 at 6:30pm, updated 11 minutes ago at 6:34pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Former federal home affairs minister Karen Andrews has denied pressuring public servants to release information about an asylum seeker boat intercept. Ms Andrews says Scott Morrison had instructed her to publicise the operation with the release of a statement which came out on the day of the federal election. The current Minister says her predecessor is telling lies and should apologise.

