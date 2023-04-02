Labor claims historic Aston by-election win

ASTON BY ELECTION

Labor’s Mary Doyle reacts with disbelief after snagging the seat of Aston from the Liberal Party in an historic by-election win. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH

Labor has secured a once-in-a-century victory in Melbourne's outer eastern suburban seat of Aston, with Mary Doyle claiming the win over Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell. Questions are now being raised about what this loss means for the future of Peter Dutton's leadership of the Coalition, and whether the party needs a re-brand.

