Labor has no plan for increased migration, says Dan Tehan
Opposition spokesman for Immigration, Dan Tehan speaking to SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson at Parliament House Canberra. May 11 2023 - SBS
The Federal Opposition has criticised the government over its budget migration forecasts. The budget papers shows Net Overseas Migration is at a record high this year, tapering down next year, forecasting 260,000 per year after that. Over five years that’s nearly 1.5 million new arrivals. Speaking to Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson the opposition spokesman for Immigration, Dan Tehan, says Labor has not planned to deal with the increase.
