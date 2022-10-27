SBS News In Depth

Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system

TONY BURKE FAMILY VIOLENCE LEAVE BILL

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 27 October 2022 at 6:38pm
By Anna Henderson, Naveen Razik
Presented by Naveen Razik
Labor says the changes are needed to secure a pay rise for workers but the impact on industry will be heavily scrutinised, with the Treasurer conceding soaring energy prices could send some businesses to the brink.

