Labor secures crucial crossbench support to pass its workplace laws

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Minister for Employment Tony Burke speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday, November 27, 2022. The Albanese government says it has reached a deal with independent senator David Pocock to secure passage of its workplace laws. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 28 November 2022 at 6:11am
By SBS Radio
Source: SBS News

The Federal Government is set to pass its contentious industrial relations bill this week, after it struck a deal with crucial crossbench senator David Pocock. It's a significant legislative win for Labor, as Parliament enters its final sitting week of the year.

