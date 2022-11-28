Lebanon crisis dampens joy of the World Cup

A fan at a vendor stall set up by 71-year-old Moustafa Naji, who has been selling football world cup flags for the past 40 years. (Reuters)
Published 28 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Cafe owners in Lebanon say the country's economic crisis is impacting the tradition of general football fans going out to local venues to watch World Cup matches. Some cafes are quiet, attended only by those who can afford luxuries due to entry fees. While at home fans, watch matches on personal devices using VPNs and Lebanon’s weak Wi-Fi connections.
