SBS News In Depth

Lebanon crisis dampens joy of the World Cup

SBS News In Depth

Lebanon's economic crisis dampens World Cup season

A fan at a vendor stall set up by 71-year-old Moustafa Naji, who has been selling football world cup flags for the past 40 years. (Reuters)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Cafe owners in Lebanon say the country's economic crisis is impacting the tradition of general football fans going out to local venues to watch World Cup matches. Some cafes are quiet, attended only by those who can afford luxuries due to entry fees. While at home fans, watch matches on personal devices using VPNs and Lebanon’s weak Wi-Fi connections.

Published 28 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CHINA COVID PROTEST

Lockdown protests rage across China as anger spreads

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 8 Photo Gallery

Morocco stun Belgium sparking another night of upsets

ANTHONY ALBANESE IR BILL PRESSER

Labor secures crucial crossbench support to pass its workplace laws

VICTORIA STATE ELECTION REAX

Victorian Liberal leader quits after Labor's decisive election win