'Make them safer or we'll do it for you': Dating apps put on notice

Online dating is advertised as providing everything from spring flings to life partners:





The Albanese government wants assurances - those finding love online - won't be put at risk.





Communications Minister Michelle Rowland.





"There is a lack of consistency in how online dating platforms are collecting data, responding to reports of harm, engaging with law enforcement and responding to vulnerable users. We want to see a lift in safety right across the industry."





In 2022 - a report from the Australian Institute of Criminology found, three in four people on dating apps experienced sexual violence - including harassment and abuse online.





One in three subjected to sexual violence after meeting in-person, with one in four sexually assaulted or coerced.





In response, the minister has ordered the sector to implement a voluntary code of practice, by mid next year.





The move has been welcomed by advocates like Tara Hunter, Acting CEO of Full Stop Australia, who have been pushing for safety measures to be strengthened within the apps.





"We want to see apps, making it straightforward, being very clear about what is acceptable and unacceptable behaviour and how people can get support if they feel like they're at risk and they have safety concerns."





Eloise Layard from ACON, formerly known as the AIDS Council of New South Wales - says it's important the new guidelines cater to all genders and sexualities.





"If, for example, there's consent messaging that's being shared to the apps, how applicable is that to people of a variety of different genders and sexualities? I think there's an amazing opportunity to tailor that information and make sure that sure that everyone has information as to how they can make these spaces safer and community focused."





The code- follows a January roundtable that brought sexual violence support groups and the dating industry together.





The government says it won't be mandatory, to allow for innovation.





But if it fails - Minister Rowland says that could change.





"We want to have a graduated and staged approach to how regulatory intervention is done in this space. But be in no doubt: if this does not deliver improved safety for Australian users, we will have no hesitation in taking this further. Major players in the dating industry says they share the government's concerns."





Tinder parent company Match says it's committed to user safety saying its investments and approach are informed by safety experts and real-world experiences.





Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has also warned universities they need to improve their response to sexual assault on campus.





It follows a scathing senate report released last Friday into sexual consent laws, finding one in eight students have been harassed and one in twenty assaulted while studying.





"There is just too much of this type of behaviour going on. My call to universities is they need to take this seriously. It is part of their core business to keep students safe on campuses."





In a statement, Universities Australia says it doesn't shy away from its role in combating sexual assault.





The government has established a working group to drive change.

















