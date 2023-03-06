Malcolm Turnbull did not consider legality of robodebt scheme, he tells inquiry

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks via video link during the robodebt royal commission.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull gives evidence via video link during the royal commission in Brisbane. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has told the Robodebt Royal Commission he believed the debt recovery scheme was legal when he was in office. Mr Turnbull also said he did raise concerns about the scheme, which was later ruled illegal.

