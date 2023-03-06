Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Malcolm Turnbull did not consider legality of robodebt scheme, he tells inquiry
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull gives evidence via video link during the royal commission in Brisbane. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has told the Robodebt Royal Commission he believed the debt recovery scheme was legal when he was in office. Mr Turnbull also said he did raise concerns about the scheme, which was later ruled illegal.
