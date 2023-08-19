Matildas end World Cup journey with fourth place finish, losing bronze playoff to Sweden

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





It was the last hurrah in a Women's World Cup that will be remembered in Australia for years to come.





The Matildas took on 1984 European champions Sweden, with the crowd once again filling the stands of the Lang Park stadium in Brisbane.





Among those in the stands was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who, just a few hours earlier, had announced a $200 million package for women's sport, inspired by the Matildas.





"The (FIFA) Women's World Cup has changed sport in Australia forever. And it's also helped to change the country forever."





Australia had a slow start to the game which gave the Swedish the opportunity for some early possession.





But thanks to the support of the crowd, Tony Gustavsson's players soon awakened and got back into the game.





Looking solid in the back and creative up front, the Matildas had numerous chances to take the lead, most notable among them a close range effort by Hayley Raso and a shot from inside the area by Sam Kerr.





This is how that moment was conveyed on Optus Sport.





"Caitlyn Foord, aware of Ellie Carpenter's arrival, Carpenter's cross. Back post is Hayley Raso. And seen behind by Zecira Musovic... First big chance for the Matildas."





Yet none found the target.





On the other end, Sweden waited for the opportunity to pounce and they did so on the 26th minute when a brilliant combination saw Kosovare Asllani cross the ball towards Fridolina Rolfo whose header bounced off Mackenzie Arnold's crossbar.





"Into the channel for Blackstenius. Has support from Asllani. Sweden appealing for a penalty. Ball into the near post, oh, it's glanced off the crossbar by Fridolina Rolfo."





The Video Assistant Referee called for a replay, spotting Clare Polkinghorne trip over Stina Blackstenius, and eventually a penalty kick was awarded to the Swedish.





Although Arnold guessed the right corner, Rolfo was able to convert the kick.





"One step, it is Fridolina Rolfo. And she finds the corner. And Sweden lead just shy of the half-hour mark here in Brisbane."





The second half was more of a one-sided story, with the Matildas appearing tired and the Scandinavians determined to hold on to their advantage.





Australia found difficulties getting out of their own half due to the heavy pressure applied by the Swedish.





On the hour mark, Tony Gustavsson decided to intervene and brought on Emily van Egmond and quarter-final hero Cortnee Vine to give his team more strength in midfield.





But two minutes later, the Swedes hit Australia on the counter attack, when Blackstenius combined nicely with Asllani and the latter put the ball past Arnold for the second time in the night.





"Asllani to carry it forward. Stina Blackstenius staying onside, trying to get around Clare Hunt, not quite able to do so. Asllani. What a finish. Kosovare Asllani with her first goal in this FIFA Women's World Cup. And that might be enough to secure the bronze medals for Sweden. It is a brilliant goal."





The rest of the game went by rather uneventfully, with Polkinghorne missing a great opportunity in front of goal after a free kick for Australia to get back into the game.





Gustavsson brought on Courtney Nevin and Alex Chidiac to give them some minutes in the tournament.





Yet despite the team's greatest efforts, they were unable to fins a single goal, with the final whistle seeing the bronze medal go to Sweden.





"And that is that. And for the third time in four FIFA Women's World Cups it is Sweden who finish in third place. Australia disappointed tonight, denied a place on the podium, as they were at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. But they have put on one heck of a show at their home tournament. Sweden too good tonight. Fridolina Rolfo's penalty and their captain Kosovare Asllani with the second goal. Sweden two Australia nil."





Despite the loss, Australia's run in the 2023 Women's World Cup is the most successful ever - beating their sixth place result in 2007.





The team will hold on to the legacy created for women's sports in the country, hoping to build on it and go even further in the next tournament.



